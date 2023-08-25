NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NTES stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.76. 980,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 75,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

