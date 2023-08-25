Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $107.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,152. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

