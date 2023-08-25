New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 2.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $53.34. 83,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,922,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. UBS Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.