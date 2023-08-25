NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. 9,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 69,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,823,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares during the period. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 869,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,892,000.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

