NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. 3,584,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

