NFT 1-Day Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018516 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,040.60 or 1.00032865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

