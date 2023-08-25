NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.90. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 24,718 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $509.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 223,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.