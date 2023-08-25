Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 1,260 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $56,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,875.59. The company had a trading volume of 80,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,697. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,000.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,870.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.