Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $188.88. The stock had a trading volume of 228,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $218.33.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

