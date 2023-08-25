Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 112.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $405.63. 163,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,377. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

