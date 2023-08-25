Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,595 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $24,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $34,817,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,087,000 after buying an additional 45,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after buying an additional 697,737 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.12. 1,155,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,680. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.59, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
