Nicholas Company Inc. Has $44.69 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,965. The stock has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.06.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

