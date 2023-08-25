Nicholas Company Inc. Has $7.44 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BLDR traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $130.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

