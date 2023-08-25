Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $850.06. 1,236,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $870.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $730.74. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The stock has a market cap of $350.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.