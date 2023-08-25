Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 7,140 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $37,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.24. 392,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $156,292.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,247.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

