Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 1,185.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CONXF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,565. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.

