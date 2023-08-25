NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $98.14. 3,124,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,704. The stock has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

