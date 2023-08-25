Noble Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.63. 16,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,171. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $850.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.