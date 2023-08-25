Noble Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 35,258 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.51. 299,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

