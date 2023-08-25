Noble Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 896 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

