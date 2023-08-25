Noble Family Wealth LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,500. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

