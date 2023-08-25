Noble Family Wealth LLC Invests $22.28 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 328,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.85. 182,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

