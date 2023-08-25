Noble Family Wealth LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after buying an additional 863,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 413,179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $51.34.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

