Noble Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,030 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.87. 2,498,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,615. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $205.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.49. The company has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

