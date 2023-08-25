Nordea Equity Research Lowers Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Elkem ASA Price Performance
Elkem ASA stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elkem ASA
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.