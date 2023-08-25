Nordea Equity Research Lowers Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

Elkem ASA stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA provides silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions worldwide. The company offers silicones polymers, including chlorosilanes and silicone oils; silicone elastomers, comprising liquid silicone rubber, heat cured rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones; and silicone fluids, such as silicone resin, silicone compounds, silicone grease, and silicone emulsion.

