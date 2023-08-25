Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Price Down 3%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile
Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.
