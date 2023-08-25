Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.13% of Nordson worth $143,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.69. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

