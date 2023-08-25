Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 152.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.30. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 690.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 64.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,738,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 681,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

