Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Trading Down 13.6%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Free Report) traded down 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 172,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 159,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Northern Shield Resources news, Director Ian Craig Bliss sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$75,000.00. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. The company holds 100% interest in the Merasheen property with 99 claims covering an area of 25 square kilometers located at the southern end of Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 52 claims with an area of 25 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

