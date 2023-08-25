NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NorthWestern stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in NorthWestern by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $5,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NorthWestern by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in NorthWestern by 10.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

