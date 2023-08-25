Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after acquiring an additional 576,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 144,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after buying an additional 2,220,039 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,480,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,722,000 after buying an additional 1,229,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 718,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Down 8.7 %

Novavax stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $776.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.68. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

