Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax Stock Down 8.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after acquiring an additional 576,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 144,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after buying an additional 2,220,039 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,480,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,722,000 after buying an additional 1,229,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 718,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $776.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.68. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

