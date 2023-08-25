Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the July 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NTRB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nutriband has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 231.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutriband will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRB. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutriband in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutriband in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutriband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutriband in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

