NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 3.7%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $450.24 and last traded at $454.13. 60,485,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 49,160,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.