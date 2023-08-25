NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.82

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.82 and traded as high as $41.39. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 8,468 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
