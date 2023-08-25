NYL Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NYL Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 948,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,971. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

