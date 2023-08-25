Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,102,823 shares of company stock valued at $179,737,388 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

OXY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. 5,644,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,556,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

