OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $57,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.02. 19,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,599. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.05.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $289,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,517 shares of company stock worth $3,967,215. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

