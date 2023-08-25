Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 2.9%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.66. 700,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,458,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Olaplex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Olaplex by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

