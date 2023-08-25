OMG Network Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. OMG Network has a market cap of $65.64 million and $7.66 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001795 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000127 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, "OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

