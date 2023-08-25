Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 11,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 275,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Ontrak Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 119.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 93.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.