Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Ooma updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $354.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ooma news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Ooma by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Stories

