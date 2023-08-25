Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,405 shares during the period. Open Text comprises 2.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $104,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,804,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,296,000 after purchasing an additional 173,152 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 271,437 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 381.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Open Text by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,642,000 after buying an additional 107,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.07. 323,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.