Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $540.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $422.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

