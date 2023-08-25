Orbit Chain (ORC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $365,695.83

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $36.73 million and approximately $365,695.83 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,962,104 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

