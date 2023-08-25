Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 6,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 1,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Oregon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

