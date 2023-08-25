Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 0.7 %
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems
In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
