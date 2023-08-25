Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the July 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Orlen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSKOF remained flat at C$15.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.10. Orlen has a 1 year low of C$15.75 and a 1 year high of C$18.52.

Get Orlen alerts:

About Orlen

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Orlen SA operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, and upstream business. The company offers petrol, diesel, LPG, and biofuels; aviation fuels; heating oils; aromatics, including phenol, benzene, paraxylene, purified terephthalic acid, benzene-toulene fraction, and naphthalene concentrate; olefins; polyolefins; plastics; glycols; nitrogen fertilizers; and other products, such as acetone, ethylene oxide, masterbatch, advanced technical carbon black Chezacarb, caprolactam, soda lye, and sodium hypochlorite.

Receive News & Ratings for Orlen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orlen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.