Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the July 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.
Orlen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSKOF remained flat at C$15.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.10. Orlen has a 1 year low of C$15.75 and a 1 year high of C$18.52.
About Orlen
