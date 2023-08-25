OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.63

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 6015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

The stock has a market cap of $854.38 million, a PE ratio of 404.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $190,313.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $99,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $190,313.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,595.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,810,000 after buying an additional 212,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after buying an additional 68,115 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,088,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $41,506,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

