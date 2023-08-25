Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $14,754.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,099.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00248232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.79 or 0.00731011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00531418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00061119 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00116114 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,429,524 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

