Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $12.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

PLTR stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,993,980 shares of company stock valued at $70,069,087. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,903,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

